Everton transfer news: Bargain Benitez target 'not very exciting for Toffees fans'

Everton fans would be left underwhelmed if Rafa Benitez looks to bolster his defensive options by signing Arsenal's Calum Chambers, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Benitez, who was appointed as the Toffees' boss during the summer, will have the opportunity to strengthen his squad when the transfer window opens this weekend.

What's the latest news involving Chambers?

Chambers could reportedly make a £5million move to Everton if the Goodison Park outfit are unable to resurrect a loan move for his Gunners team-mate Ainsley Maitland-Niles in January.

The Toffees are likely to be able to sign Chambers for a cut-price fee as his Emirates Stadium contract - worth £50,000-per-week - is set to expire in the summer, so it is Arsenal's final chance to cash in on the defender.

Chambers has been restricted to just four appearances since the season got underway, with him failing to feature in the Premier League since August.

The three-cap England international, whose last Three Lions outing came all the way back in 2014, has fallen down the pecking order since the deadline day arrival of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arsenal parted with £19.8million to acquire the right-back from Serie A outfit Bologna and he has become a regular member of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta's starting line-up.

What has Paul Brown said about Chambers?

Brown is unsure as to whether the arrival of Chambers would go down well among the Everton faithful.

The journalist believes the Arsenal man's form when he has been in Arteta's plans has raised question marks despite some impressive performances.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "That might not be very exciting to Everton fans, which I can understand.

"Chambers did actually play his way into Arteta's Arsenal side and do very well for quite a while.

"Whether that means he's good enough for Everton or not, I don't know."

Why could Chambers turn out to be a good signing?

Chambers has shown his versatility throughout his career, featuring predominantly at right-back and centre-half but also in midfield.

Everton were the Premier League's lowest spenders during the summer transfer window, with Benitez only being able to persuade the board to fork out £1.6million.

It is likely that the Spaniard will be given a small budget when the window reopens for business at the turn of the year and, with the Toffees currently closer to the drop zone than a European qualification place, he needs to strengthen his defence.

Chambers, 26, boasts bags of Premier League experience after being involved in the competition 151 times for his current employers as well as Fulham, Middlesbrough and Southampton, so he could prove to be a shrewd option.

