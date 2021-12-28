Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United were very poor in their Premier League match against Newcastle on Monday evening.

The Red Devils simply could not get going in their first match in 16 days.

They fell behind after just seven minutes after Allan Saint-Maximin's opener.

United managed to salvage a draw thanks to Edinson Cavani's second half strike, meaning they didn't come away completely empty handed.

But Ralf Rangnick will be very disappointed in his side's performance. They were second best on the night and were perhaps lucky to come away with a point.

Not many United players had a good game at St James' Park, if any.

Bruno Fernandes was one player in red that struggled throughout.

The Portuguese has not been at his best this season.

Playing in a deeper role to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernandes has managed just five goals and three assists for Man United this season.

And his struggles continued at St James' Park. He was poor and failed to create anything of note.

A video of his struggles, created by Twitter user @TranquiiIIIo, is so brutal it's gone viral.

The two-minute clip features Fernandes constantly losing possession and playing aimless long balls.

The clip is also accompanied by a song which features on Disney's Encato called 'We don't talk about Bruno'. Watch Fernandes' 'highlights' from the game below...

View some reaction to the video below...

Now, Fernandes is a terrific player. He's been superb for United since signing from Sporting Lisbon in 2020.

But his form over the season is great cause for concern.

Football Terrace: Man United fan FUMING at Rashford, Maguire and Bruno!

He does not look like the same player that scored 40 goals in his first two seasons at the club.

Fernandes has more than enough quality to turn his form around but he simply has to perform better, otherwise he'll lose his place in the side.

