Rangers transfer news: Gers could finally land long-term Ross Wilson target in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anderlecht’s wantaway winger Francis Amuzu remains on Rangers’ ‘list’ ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 22-year-old reportedly attracted the attention of the reigning Scottish champions at the end of 2020 and could finally make the move next month, with GhanaSoccernet reporting the Glasgow giants' interest.

What is Rangers’ current winger situation?

It was believed that former manager Steven Gerrard was keen to add Amuzu to his first-team squad ahead of the current campaign as he searched for reinforcements on the right-hand side of his forward line.

At present, Ianis Hagi is the only natural option in that position, and even the Romania international looks more comfortable through the middle at times.

And even though Gerrard has now departed the Glasgow giants for Premier League outfit Aston Villa, the Gers are still thought to be keen on Amuzu’s signature.

Sporting director Ross Wilson oversees the transfer activity at Ibrox and it seems as though new boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is also a fan of the £3.42m-rated forward, meaning Rangers’ interest is set to be revived.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

With Van Bronckhorst’s charges holding a slender six-point advantage over their fierce rivals Celtic heading into the winter break, January could prove to be a pivotal month in the SPFL title race.

Therefore, O’Rourke has confirmed that he’s sure Amuzu is ‘on their list’ as Rangers look to bolster their ranks in the final third of the pitch.

What has O’Rourke said about Amuzu?

Despite the change of management, the transfer expert is certain that the former Belgium Under-21 international will be a player the current table-toppers are targeting in the winter window.

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's BRUTALLY HONEST take on Ralf Rangnick at Man United...

O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “Amuzu at Anderlecht. It won’t just be Gerrard who was keen on signing him, Ross Wilson’s in control of everything at Rangers transfer-wise, so I'm sure he's on their list.

“He was on their list last summer; he's going to remain on that list and is somebody that Rangers might pursue again in January, with his first-team opportunities limited at Anderlecht.”

Would Amuzu be a good signing?

Amuzu has gone on to score 11 goals and provide a further 15 assists in 130 appearances for Anderlecht after rising through the ranks at his boyhood club.

1 of 15 Which club did Peter Lovenkrands start his professional career at? Aalborg BK Brøndby IF F.C. Copenhagen Akademisk Boldklub

His eye-catching displays for the Belgian giants have seen the likes of Everton and Wolfsburg also listed as potential suitors, but he’s slipped down the pecking order under Vincent Kompany.

With speculation over his future rife, Amuzu has only made six league starts this season, yet his ability is clear for all to see, and Rangers could pick up a top-class talent next month.

News Now - Sport News