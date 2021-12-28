Everton transfer news: James Rodriguez's impact on Toffees' January window

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton should have room to bring in a couple of signings in January after getting James Rodriguez off their wage books, says journalist Paul Brown.

And that could be on top of Dynamo Kyiv left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, with the reliable Fabrizio Romano reporting that he has already completed his Everton medical.

What were Everton able to do in the last transfer window?

Not a lot. The Toffees could not do much because of financial fair play rules, something manager Rafael Benitez has spoken about, while Rodriguez's wages undoubtedly did not help matters.

Football Insider reported back in September that the Colombian was earning a whopping £250,000 a week at Goodison Park before his move to Al-Rayyan.

Everton were at least able to bring in Demarai Gray for £1.7m and Andros Townsend on a free transfer, with the former proving to be one of the bargains of the season.

The 25-year-old has really impressed this term, particularly at the start of the campaign. He scored three goals in Everton's first five league fixtures, netting against Leeds United, Brighton and Burnley.

What has Brown said about Everton's January plans?

Everton will be wary of FFP, but Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that there should be room for a couple of new additions following Rodriguez's exit.

Speaking to GMS, the Daily Star journalist said: "In theory, having got rid of James' huge wages, there should be room for at least one or two signings."

Who else could Everton target?

With Mykolenko likely to replace Lucas Digne, who is being heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park after falling out with Benitez, there could still be room for two more additions on top of the Ukraine international. And one of them could be Brentford captain Pontus Jansson.

According to The Guardian, the Toffees are looking to sign the 30-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Newcastle United and Leicester City are also thought to be interested in his signature, though, so Everton could face some tough competition.

But given where they are in the table, 15th on 19 points, they could do with the arrival of some new faces in the new year.

Mykolenko looks likely and Jansson seems a possibility, especially given his contract situation at the Brentford Community Stadium.

From an Everton perspective, after a disappointing first half of the season, hopefully the Merseyside club can get these deals done.

