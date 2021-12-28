Wolves transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Ait-Nouri's Molineux future ahead of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield has revealed he would be ‘surprised’ to see Wolves defender Rayan Aït Nouri depart the club in January after speculation emerged linking him with an imminent exit.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has caught the eye with a string of impressive performances throughout the current campaign, attracting admiring glances from both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

What is Aït Nouri’s current situation?

According to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, both the Premier League outfits are keen to secure Aït Nouri’s services over the winter transfer window.

He has made a big impression at Molineux since arriving on an initial season-long loan from Ligue 1 side SCO Angers in October 2020, before making the move permanent 12 months later.

In that time, the France Under-21 international has racked up 35 appearances for Wolves and has established himself as the first-choice left-back under new manager Bruno Lage.

Aït Nouri had started eight consecutive Premier League matches for the Midlands outfit until he picked up a groin injury following their 1-0 defeat to reigning champions Manchester City, highlighting his importance to the first-team squad.

Nevertheless, both Palace and Newcastle are believed to be interested in his services, with the duo currently undergoing revolutions due to new management and improved investment.

But despite the speculation over his future, Hatfield believes the £13.5m-rated Aït Nouri will remain at Wolves for the foreseeable future.

What has Hatfield said about Aït Nouri?

With Marcal falling behind the youngster in the pecking order prior to his injury and with Jonny Otto still recovering from his second ACL injury in eight months, the former Express & Star reporter can’t see Aït Nouri departing in January.

Hatfield told GiveMeSport: “I'd be surprised if that one happens. I think we'll see him as a key part of the squad.

“Considering Marcal isn't going to get a game and Jonny still coming back from injury, he’s the first kind of port of call in that position. And I think he's done well and is improving. So, I'd be surprised if they let him go.”

How important is Aït Nouri to Wolves?

After 18 games of the Premier League season, Aït Nouri has been awarded a WhoScored rating of 7.12 – the highest total in the entire Wolves squad.

And when looking at his underlying numbers, it’s easy to understand why.

The attack-minded left-back has averaged a whopping 3.9 tackles per league game throughout 2021/22 and 1.2 crosses, bettering his teammates in both metrics.

On top of that, Aït Nouri has also managed one interception, 1.1 clearances and 1.6 defensive dribbles, highlighting why he’s now a regular fixture in Wolves’ starting line-up and on the radar of other clubs.

