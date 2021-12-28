Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Salah produced a rare penalty miss during Leicester City vs Liverpool on Tuesday night.

It's no secret that the Reds star is one of the finest finishers from 12 yards in world football and has generally been unstoppable in front of goal across the 2021/22 campaign.

However, when Salah was presented with the opportunity to open the scoring at the King Power Stadium from the spot this week, he was served a double dose of embarrassment.

Rare penalty failure for Salah

Having personally won the penalty when he was brought down by Wilfred Ndidi's risky challenge, the Egyptian watched on in horror as his tepid effort was beaten away by Kasper Schmeichel.

Despite being world-renowned for his lethal conversions from the penalty spot, Salah simply didn't do himself justice with an undercooked and central strike that simply didn't take much saving.

And that's pretty remarkable when you consider that it was the first time that Salah had missed a penalty in the Premier League since his first season on Merseyside.

Salah's double miss vs Leicester

But the worst was still to come because Salah looked to have an easy chance to make amends for his error when the rebound sat up near-perfectly for him to beat Schmeichel at the second attempt.

However, whether or not it was Salah's height or simply not getting his technique right under pressure, even the second bite of the cherry went wrong as the Liverpool star hit the crossbar.

All in all, it made for a chaotic few seconds that couldn't have been more ill-fitting of Salah's amazing season, so be sure to check out the carnage in its entirety down below:

That couldn't be any more out of character, could it?

A rare miscue from Salah

It really does go to show that even the world's best players are made to look human every now and again because Salah is arguably the early favourite for the Ballon d'Or going into the New Year.

Naturally, though, one penalty and open-goal miss doesn't change any of that and it's a compliment to the Liverpool star in the first place that such a miscue feels so unfamiliar for him.

After all, we're talking about a player who came into Tuesday's Premier League clash with a frankly mind-bending record of 22 goals and nine assists in just 24 Liverpool games this season.

And who knows, if it wasn't for Schmeichel's alert goalkeeping and Salah being less than six foot tall, Kopites might well have been celebrating goal number 23 from the penalty spot in Leicester.

