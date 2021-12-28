Chelsea transfer news: 110-goal Blues icon 'would love to come back to Premier League'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Pete O'Rourke thinks Eden Hazard would love a return to the Premier League amid links to former club Chelsea.

The 30-year-old left the European champions for Real Madrid back in 2019 in a £150m plus deal but has really struggled at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Why has Hazard struggled so much at Real Madrid?

Hazard's time in the Spanish capital has been plagued by injury. The 116-cap Belgium international was only able to make 16 league appearances in his debut season, managing just the one goal.

The following campaign was hardly any better, with Hazard again playing less than 20 league games, though he was able to improve his goal tally after registering on three occasions.

The man who brought him to the club, Zinedine Zidane, has also since left Real Madrid, which has done him no favours.

The Frenchman's successor Carlo Ancelotti hinted at a possible exit when talking to reporters about Hazard in October, which suggests that the former Chelsea man is not a big part of his plans.

Hazard is now being linked with a return to Stamford Bridge, with Spanish outlet Super Deporte claiming that Blues owner Roman Abramovich is interested in bringing the winger back to west London.

What has O'Rourke said about Hazard?

It remains to be seen how genuine Chelsea's interest in Hazard is if at all. However, from the player's perspective, O'Rourke believes he would love a move back to the Premier League.

The football journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Hazard's had a nightmare of a time at Real Madrid - there's no getting away from that. It's been a real disappointing time for the Belgian. I'm sure he would love to come back to the Premier League."

Do Chelsea need Hazard?

To be blunt, Chelsea have moved on from Eden Hazard and his 110-goal legacy. They won the Champions League last term with an attack consisting of the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, while they are currently challenging for the title after bringing in Romelu Lukaku for £97.5m during the summer.

The European champions' priority in the next couple of transfer windows is likely to be in defence, with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and captain Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season.

Midfield is also another area that could be addressed, as N'Golo Kante continues to pick up injuries. According to Eurosport, a move for AS Monaco youngster Aurelien Tchouameni could be on the cards.

Considering all of that, you would not expect Hazard to be high up on Chelsea's shortlist right now.

