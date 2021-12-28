Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Beckham is one of the greatest passers in football history.

While it's fair to say that the England legend's footballing ability is underrated across the board, everyone is pretty much on the same page when it comes to Beckham's ability to pick out a pass.

In fact, Beckham generally had an uncanny knack of being able to place the football on any square inch of the pitch that he so desired with one fell swoop of that magical right foot.

Beckham's passing brilliance

Whether that came in the form of his corners in the 1999 Champions League final or his free-kick winner against Greece, the ball simply did as Beckham commanded whenever he was kicking it.

And although Beckham arguably played his finest football in the red jersey of Manchester United, there's no escaping the fact that he still produced some incredible moments with Real Madrid.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have cast our minds back to many a memory of Beckham tearing apart La Liga and the Champions League for Los Blancos because he really was unstoppable at times.

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

Real Madrid vs Mallorca (2005/06)

But one of the most underrated gems from the Beckham playbook needs wheeling out this time around because it saw his iconic right foot combine with one of football's most notorious left feet.

That's because Beckham reminded the world for the umpteen-millionth time that his passing accuracy is second to none when Real welcomed Mallorca to the Bernabeu in the 2005/06 season.

This time, there was no fancy free-kicks or crosses, but an ingenious corner routine that saw 'Golden Balls' turn provider for a trademark thunderbolt from none other than Roberto Carlos.

Man Utd Fan EXPLODES at Bruno, Rashford & Maguire! (Football Terrace)

Beckham combines magically with Carlos

In a perfectly-executed move straight off the training ground, Beckham effortlessly pinged the ball towards Carlos who was lurking on the edge of the penalty area completely unmarked by Mallorca.

And without the ball having even touched the ball, the Brazilian legend raised his bullet-like left leg to meet the delivery and unleash a devastating finish that you can enjoy in all its glory down below:

It's just like football's greatest hits: Beckham's passing and Carlos' shooting.

A sprinkling of 'Galacticos' genius

The corner routine might not be particularly unique unto itself, but the inch-perfect delivery from Beckham and unbelievable technique on Carlos' volley is what makes it such a jaw-dropping goal.

And it really goes to show that although Real's 'Galacticos' never really clicked to world-dominating standards, they were certainly more than capable of producing sensational moments like this.

In the end, despite Beckham's brilliance, you couldn't help feeling that he was yet another individual in a Real squad that could have done with being more of a team.

But you certainly can't fault Beckham for trying to sew those caverns and gaps together with the sort of remarkable passing that we've never seen since and may never witness ever again.

News Now - Sport News