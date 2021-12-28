Newcastle Quiz: Name these Obscure Magpies stars from the 2000s

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United have had some fantastic players pull on the famous black and white shirt over the years, with the likes of Alan Shearer, Rob Lee, Frank Clark and many more having played for the Magpies.

Whilst every club have their iconic players, they also have those who join from elsewhere or get promoted from the academy only for it to not quite work out on the pitch.

Whether that's due to a lack of game time or they simply don't make the grade required, each club will see certain players come and go without offering much to write home about.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has created a rather interesting quiz - can you name these 15 obscure Newcastle footballers from the 2000s?

Why not have a crack at the quiz below and see how many you can get right? And don't forget to share your score with family and friends to find out whose obscure Toon knowledge reigns supreme!

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Newcastle United footballer from the 2000s? Kazenga LuaLua Christian Bassedas Michael Bridges David Edgar

