Leeds United Quiz: How well do you really know Elland Road?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Elland Road is renowned for its atmosphere and history and has created countless memories for Leeds United supporters over the years.

Opened at the end of the 19th century, English clubs have always feared going to Elland Road, whether to face Don Revie's so-called 'Dirty Leeds', David O'Leary's Champions League semi-finalists or the high-octane present day side created by Marcelo Bielsa.

Before their financial crisis back in 2004, the Whites were established as a team consistently competing at the top end of the Premier League table.

They soon plummeted down the divisions as Elland Road swapped European nights for Football League wars of attrition, before Bielsa brought the Yorkshire club back to the promised land.

But how much do you really know about Leeds' home ground? Find out if you're a true Elland Road expert or a Whites wannabe by taking part in today's Leeds United quiz!

Have a go below...

1 of 10 When was Elland Road first built? 1877 1897 1907 1887

News Now - Sport News