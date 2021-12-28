Man United Quiz: Name where it all started for the former Old Trafford stars

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have made some stellar signings throughout the years, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy and many more having pulled on the famous red shirt.

During the Premier League era, United's recruitment has been spot on more often than not, helping them win numerous Premier Leagues, Champions Leagues, FA Cups and League Cups - and who can forget the famous treble-winning campaign in 1999.

But like signings at any club, they all started their careers elsewhere before catching the attention of the Red Devils manager to earn moves to Old Trafford.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has created a rather interesting quiz - can you name which clubs these 15 former Man United players started their professional careers at?

Why not have a go at our quiz yourself and then share it amongst your family and friends to see who can get the most correct answers!

Give it a crack below...

1 of 15 Which club did Luis Nani start his professional career at? Benfica Porto Sporting CP Braga

