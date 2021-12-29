Aston Villa Quiz: Where did it all begin for these 15 former Villa Park stars?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The transfer window generally is an exciting time for football fans as we wait to see who our teams are going to sign and throughout the years Aston Villa supporters have seen some brilliant players join the club.

Remember back in 2001 when Juan Pablo Angel signed for a then-record fee of £9.5m? Or when current England manager Gareth Southgate put pen-to-paper on a contract at Villa in 1995 and went on to make over 200 appearances for the club?

You can fast forward in time to when Villa signed Christian Benteke for just £7m, or even to the transfer window just gone which saw the Birmingham-based outfit splash out just shy of £90m on Leon Bailey, Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings.

But of course, bringing in new additions generally means they started their footballing careers elsewhere. So can you name where it all began for these 15 former Villa stars?

Give our quiz a crack below and see how your score compares to family and friends...

1 of 15 Which club did Dean Saunders start his professional career at? Swansea City Cardiff City Wrexham Newport County

