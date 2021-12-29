Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United were very poor in their return to Premier League action against Newcastle United on Monday evening.

The Red Devils were far from their best as they drew 1-1 with the relegation-threatened side.

It was hoped Ralf Rangnick's appointment would bring about a change in fortunes for the club, but he has not had the desired effect thus far.

United are really struggling on the pitch. And now a report from the Daily Mail has gone into depth about their problems behind the scenes.

Their report starts by claiming the mood at the training ground is very low.

There are concerns about dressing room cliques and these have only grown after six four-seater booths were installed at their canteen.

United's players are also struggling to adapt to Rangnick's later training sessions.

Rangnick likes to hold training sessions late and United players's were left in the dark at 5pm on Tuesday.

It's well known that Anthony Martial has told Rangnick of his desire to leave, while Dean Henderson is also seeking talks about his future.

The English goalkeeper regrets signing a new contract in 2020, while Bailly also feels the same way.

Bailly has struggled for game-time despite United's recent injury problems in defence.

The defender was set to travel to meet up with Ivory Coast earlier this week but was told on Monday he was needed for Wednesday's game against Burnley. He was said to have been 'shocked' when told.

While it's claimed by the Daily Mail's Sam Wheeler that Donny van de Beek wants to leave in January due to a lack of game time.

United's performances on the pitch have not been good at all, but it's what is going on behind the scenes that are even more concerning.

Rangnick has a very tough task of salvaging anything from this season.

United are currently seven points off the Premier League top four. They will look to get back on track against Burnley on Wednesday.

