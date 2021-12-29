Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Salah has been the Premier League’s standout player this season.

However, on Tuesday night, his penalty miss during Leicester vs Liverpool proved crucial.

After a dominant start to the match, the away side were awarded a penalty after Salah had been tripped by Wilfried N’didi after just 16 minutes.

However, the Egyptian stepped up and saw his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel. Salah’s headed effort from the rebound then stuck the bar with the Leicester goalkeeper helpless.

Leicester survived.

While Schmeichel was no doubt the hero in that moment, they may also have James Maddison to thank.

Why? Because the Leicester midfielder was seen ‘psyching out’ Salah before his penalty.

Footage shows him standing behind the Liverpool man talking to him.

Video: Maddison spoke to Salah before his penalty

We’d love to know what he was saying. But whatever it was, it clearly worked.

It was something that Klopp noticed and mention in his post-match interview.

"There's not a little bit of blame for him [Salah] or whatever,” Klopp said.

"Yes, James Maddison for sure was talking to him [to put him off], but everybody tries that.

"Mo usually scores from these situations and tonight he didn't.

"It was a little like the whole game, Mo is part of the team and usually he is better in this situation like the team was better in the football game."

Leicester really did make Salah pay for that miss with Ademola Lookman scoring the only goal of the game on the hour mark, just minutes after coming off the bench.

It leaves Klopp’s side six points behind Manchester City having picked up just one point from their previous two Premier League matches. They’re now also level with Chelsea.

As for Leicester, they rose to ninth and will now be looking to build on this excellent victory.

