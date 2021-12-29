Rangers team news: Fresh update emerges on when Ryan Jack could return

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Scottish journalist Chris Jack reckons that Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is still a number of weeks away from returning to action.

The Scotland international has made just three substitute appearances this season and hasn't taken to the field since the victory over Dundee earlier this month.

What's the latest news with Jack?

It's been a frustrating 2021 on the whole for the midfielder, who's missed more than 45 games with calf and fitness problems and has started just three games.

Jack's only outings this season came off the bench against Ross County and Dundee in the Scottish Premiership, and in the Scottish League Cup semi-final defeat to Hibs last month.

Jack was expected to feature against Lyon in Rangers' final Europa League group stage game, but suffered another setback before that fixture, which led to manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst ruling him out for the entire festive period.

Thankfully for Jack, Rangers don't play again until the middle of January, with the winter break in Scotland coming into play after last weekend, but journalist Jack said it's another long road to recovery for the former Aberdeen midfielder, who hasn't started a game since February.

What did Jack say about Jack?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's had this latest setback and it seems a bit of a long road.

"Another couple of weeks before he's back in the fold, another couple of weeks to get him back up to speed and then another couple of weeks for him to establish himself in the team again. So, it's looking like a frustrating start to the year for Ryan."

When could Jack return to action?

There's never an ideal time to get injured, especially for someone like Jack, who's been riddled with them over the last 12 months.

But the winter break at least gives Jack an extra period of time to prove his fitness without missing any more games.

The Aberdeen game aside, Rangers end January with a relatively kind run of fixtures, playing Livingston and Ross County after their Scottish Cup tie at home to Stirling Albion.

But the third Old Firm clash of the season kicks off February and with that game just over five weeks away, that's surely the perfect fixture for Jack to target a return, providing he doesn't suffer further setbacks.

