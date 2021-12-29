Rangers team news: Fresh injury update emerges on Leon Balogun

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Scottish journalist Chris Jack reckons that Rangers defender Leon Balogun is closing in on his return from injury.

The 43-cap Nigerian international hasn't been involved since the 3-1 Scottish League Cup semi-final defeat to Hibs, meaning he's still waiting to make his first appearance under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

But Jack is confident that Balogun is not far away from taking to the pitch once again.

What happened to Balogun?

The 33-year-old was enjoying another impressive season at the heart of the Gers defence, starting 11 of their opening 13 Scottish Premiership games, whilst featuring heavily in the Europa League.

In those 11 outings, Rangers remained unbeaten, collecting 29 points from a possible 33 available as they made a fine start to the defence of their Scottish Premiership title.

But Balogun hobbled out of Rangers' last four defeat to Hibs on 21 November and has been forced to miss nine games in all competitions. Despite his importance to the side, his absence hasn't been felt, with the Glasgow giants winning eight and drawing one of those nine fixtures.

However, whilst Jack is confident that Balogun isn't far away from making his return to action, he's slightly concerned about his lack of match fitness when he does become available.

What did Jack say about Balogun?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Balogun, he's not far away now. The biggest problem with him will be his lack of match sharpness from not playing, but he isn't far away in terms of getting back involved with the first-team."

When could Balogun play again?

When speaking ahead of the Boxing Day victory over St Mirren, van Bronckhorst revealed that the centre-back was in contention to be available.

Speaking on Christmas Eve, the Dutchman said: "Leon will join in the session today and we will see if he is fit for Sunday, no fresh injury concerns."

The game at Ibrox would come too soon for Balogun, who wasn't involved, but the update from van Bronckhorst is good news for the defender ahead of Rangers' return to action after the winter break next month.

Rangers don't play again until they travel to Aberdeen on 18 January, and providing Balogun doesn't suffer any setbacks before then, he will surely be involved at the very least.

