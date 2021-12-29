Newcastle transfer news: 82-cap PL star 'has been mentioned' as January signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has suggested that Mohamed Elneny could be a potential January option for Newcastle.

Eddie Howe will be hoping to bolster his options next month to improve his sides' chances of avoiding relegation, with huge funds expected to be available.

And Downie reckons that the Magpies boss could turn his attention to the 82-cap midfielder, who's out of favour at Arsenal.

What's the latest news with Elneny?

The Egyptian international has generally been a reliable servant for the Gunners, since making the £5m move from Basel almost six years ago.

However, with the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka flourishing in Mikel Arteta's midfield, Elneny's chances of becoming a regular aren't likely to improve in the coming months.

The 29-year-old has made just one Premier League start all season and has been an unused substitute on nine occasions.

Therefore, the Mirror believe that Newcastle are keen to bring the experienced midfielder, who's played more than 70 times in the top-flight, to St James' Park next month.

By the time the January window comes around, Elneny will have entered the final six months of his Emirates contract. And Downie reckons that Newcastle could look to utilise the loan market, which could then allow them to sign the Arsenal man on a free transfer at the end of the season.

What did Downie say about Elneny?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They may have to look into the loan market and look at Premier League clubs and see who's available. I know Mohamed Elneny has been mentioned at Arsenal. He could be someone who could fit in and do that job."

Is Elneny what Newcastle need?

The Arsenal midfielder wouldn't exactly by the glamorous signing that many Newcastle fans were perhaps expecting when their takeover went through, and reports emerged that Howe could be given up to £190m to spend next month.

But what Elneny perhaps lacks in quality, goals, and assists, he makes up for in consistency and experience. He might have only started one league game this season, but the fact that came against Manchester United epitomises how much Arteta trusts him.

Furthermore, last season, Elneny started less than 20 top-flight games, three of which came away to Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. Therefore, in terms of helping Newcastle remain a Premier League club, Elneny could prove a shrewd piece of business.

