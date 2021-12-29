Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If Ralf Rangnick didn’t already know it, he’ll now be fully aware of the huge challenge he has on his hands at Manchester United.

Narrow victories over Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Norwich early in his reign has perhaps papered over the cracks somewhat. Those cracks appeared during their 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Monday.

United were poor throughout the 90 minutes and Edinson Cavani’s second half equaliser got them out of a hole.

Not even Cristiano Ronaldo could bail them out this time.

In truth, the Portuguese superstar wasn’t at his best at St James’ Park.

He cut a frustrated figure and stormed straight down the tunnel at full time.

But it wasn’t just the result that Ronaldo would have been angry at. He’d have been bitterly disappointed with his own performance.

Because let’s be honest, he wasn’t very good.

And now, a compilation video has emerged of Ronaldo’s performance against the Toon Army - and it’s not pretty.

The two-minute clip shows Ronaldo trying - and failing - to make an impression on the match as his frustrations grow more and more evident.

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's performance vs Newcastle

Take a look:

Okay, Ronaldo is one of the greatest players in the history of the game. He’s more than entitled to a bad match every now and then. After all, he’s been carrying this United side at times this season.

But even the most passionate Ronaldo fan must admit that he didn’t reach his usual high standards against Newcastle.

To help get the very best out of him, Gary Neville believes he needs to play alongside a proper striker.

“He has to start. I think he has to start and he has to have a partner,” Neville said. “He has to have a meaningful partner and the worry if you do put Greenwood right of him and Rashford, if they get dragged back in defensive positions then he could end up exposed.

“He needs someone up top with him. I think he’s looked good with Rashford - that’s one of the benefits of this system, getting Rashford upfront alongside him has been great.

“Thirteen goals in 16 starts is some return - he's doing what he was brought in to do, there's no doubt about that."

