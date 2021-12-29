Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes suffered a huge blow on Tuesday as they lost 1-0 to Leicester.

Jurgen Klopp’s side knew they needed a win to go within three points of Manchester City once again. Incidentally, City had beaten Leicester 6-3 just 48 hours previously.

But it was one of those days for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah’s penalty - and rebound - miss in the first half set the tone. Throw in a few brilliant saves from Kasper Schmeichel and some terrible misses and you get a picture of Liverpool’s night.

At the other end, Ademola Lookman fired past Alisson to score the only goal of the game.

But it could have been worse for Liverpool.

How?

Well, Joel Matip could have been sent off.

That’s according to talkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara anyway.

The Liverpool defender clashed with Kelechi Iheanacho during an aerial challenge which resulted in the Leicester striker landing very awkwardly. It could have resulted in a serious injury but the Nigerian was able to carry on.

Video: Joel Matip's challenge with Kelechi Iheanacho

Matip was already on a yellow card and O’Hara believes he should have been dismissed by referee, Michael Oliver.

“Matip should be off. I hate players that lean over and players go over the top, could break his neck. Refs need to stamp it out,” O’Hara tweeted just after the incident.

It’s something that Tottenham’s Harry Kane has been accused of in recent years.

Liverpool could find themselves nine points behind Man City tonight if Pep Guardiola’s side beat Brentford. And with Klopp’s side facing Chelsea on Sunday, the German manager knows it may be a tough ask to catch the runaway leaders.

"Chelsea and us play against each other so we cannot both get the points," he said.

"Sorry for that but it was not our plan tonight to give City the chance to run away or whatever.

"But if we play like tonight, we don't have to think about catching up with City. But if we play our normal football, we can win normal football games.

"We have to see how many points we can get and we will see what that means.

"I don't have a proper explanation for tonight but to find this explanation is my main concern and not, in this moment, the gap to City.

"I know it is easy to say but if we had won the game 2-1 I would not have liked the game anyway. Tonight, I did not like a lot in our football game. That is not cool.

"We have to do better, improve and go again."

