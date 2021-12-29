Chelsea vs Brighton Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know
Brighton travel to Chelsea in the Premier League today and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.
The two sides are having seasons you would expect them to have as Brighton are battling in the middle of the table, whilst Chelsea are in the top four.
With the fixtures coming thick and fast over December 2021, we will start to see the Premier League table shape up, and it is crucial that teams pick up some big wins during the festive period.
With the two sides desperately needing the win, we hope we are treated to a very entertaining spectacle when they meet in the big game.
Here is all you need to know about Chelsea vs Brighton:
Date & Time
Chelsea vs Brighton will take place on Wednesday 29th December 2021 at Stamford Bridge. The match will start at 7:30 pm UK time.
How To Watch
Football fans will be over the moon to hear that Chelsea vs Brighton will be televised live on Amazon Prime.
Coverage will start from 7pm, so you can watch the Monday Night Football pre-game analysis before the match.
Live Stream
If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.
You need to have an account or a monthly subscription to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £7.99.
Team News
Brighton have seven players out due to injury and Covid including captain Lewis Dunk, whilst Yves Bissouma is suspended for the match.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have four players out due to injury. Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have been missing due to Covid but could return to the squad for the match.
Chelsea Predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi.
Brighton Predicted XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Lallana, Mwepu; Mac Allister; Welbeck, Maupay
Head to Head
The two sides have met eight times in England’s top flight. Chelsea have won six times, while there have been two draws, and Brighton have not won against the Blues.
Last five Premier League meetings:
- 3rd April 2019: Chelsea 3-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
- 28th September 2019: Chelsea 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
- 1st January 2020: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea
- 14th September 2020: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-3 Chelsea
- 20th April 2021: Chelsea 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
Odds
The betting markets have Chelsea as the strong favourites, and expectedly so.
Chelsea to win: 2/5
Draw: 18/5
Brighton to win: 7/1
Prediction
These two sides are needing to pick up three points in the Premier League and it should be an entertaining spectacle.
With Chelsea not at their best currently, it will be a very tight game, and Brighton are no easy opponent. Despite this, we see Chelsea being able to still pick up the victory on the night.
Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Brighton
Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!
You can find all of the latest football news right here at GiveMeSportNews Now - Sport News