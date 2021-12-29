Chelsea vs Brighton Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brighton travel to Chelsea in the Premier League today and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides are having seasons you would expect them to have as Brighton are battling in the middle of the table, whilst Chelsea are in the top four.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast over December 2021, we will start to see the Premier League table shape up, and it is crucial that teams pick up some big wins during the festive period.

With the two sides desperately needing the win, we hope we are treated to a very entertaining spectacle when they meet in the big game.

Here is all you need to know about Chelsea vs Brighton:

Date & Time

Chelsea vs Brighton will take place on Wednesday 29th December 2021 at Stamford Bridge. The match will start at 7:30 pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans will be over the moon to hear that Chelsea vs Brighton will be televised live on Amazon Prime.

Coverage will start from 7pm, so you can watch the Monday Night Football pre-game analysis before the match.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly subscription to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £7.99.

Team News

Brighton have seven players out due to injury and Covid including captain Lewis Dunk, whilst Yves Bissouma is suspended for the match.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have four players out due to injury. Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have been missing due to Covid but could return to the squad for the match.

Chelsea Predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi.

Brighton Predicted XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Lallana, Mwepu; Mac Allister; Welbeck, Maupay

Head to Head

The two sides have met eight times in England’s top flight. Chelsea have won six times, while there have been two draws, and Brighton have not won against the Blues.

Last five Premier League meetings:

3rd April 2019: Chelsea 3-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

28th September 2019: Chelsea 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

1st January 2020: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea

14th September 2020: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-3 Chelsea

20th April 2021: Chelsea 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

Odds

The betting markets have Chelsea as the strong favourites, and expectedly so.

Chelsea to win: 2/5

Draw: 18/5

Brighton to win: 7/1

Prediction

These two sides are needing to pick up three points in the Premier League and it should be an entertaining spectacle.

With Chelsea not at their best currently, it will be a very tight game, and Brighton are no easy opponent. Despite this, we see Chelsea being able to still pick up the victory on the night.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Brighton

