Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers paid tribute to Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes as he gave a post-match interview on Amazon Prime last night.

Rodgers had just led Leicester City to a 1-0 victory against Liverpool, with Ademola Lookman scoring the only goal of the game in the 59th minute.

The Leicester boss then completed his post-match media duties as usual, speaking to Amazon Prime presenter Gabby Logan and a punditry team of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and Hayes.

As the interview came to an end, Rodgers had one last thing to say.

"I've obviously never met Emma, but I've worked at Chelsea and I know how great a club it is. She's done an amazing job for women's football and all the things that you're doing, you know, is really helping women's football progress," he said.

"As a fellow coach watching from the outside, you've done amazing. So well done."

Hayes thanked Rodgers for his kind words, telling him: "That means a lot". She continued: "I appreciate your words and wish you the best of luck."

Twitter was full of praise for the heartwarming moment, with one user writing: "Thought the Amazon match coverage was exceptional, really enjoyed the style and production throughout, this moment topped it off.

"Male allyship is so important in this game. Credit to Brendan Rodgers for using his platform to elevate another top coach. It is lovely to see."

Another wrote: "Lovely touch from Brendan Rodgers there. Made a point after the questions to stay on air and wax lyrical about Emma Hayes and her work to her. Huge respect."

Hayes was also praised on social media for her excellent analysis during the match, having made a name for herself as a pundit during Euro 2020 this summer. She won Pundit of the Year at the 2021 Broadcast Sport Awards for her work.

"Emma Hayes is a fantastic pundit, does her research as if she’s the opposition manager for both teams," a Twitter user wrote.

"I’d like to see other pundits highlight things like a club's weakness to inswinging corners as opposed to simply pointing out a 20-goal a season player as a threat".

Another posted: "I love listening to Emma Hayes speak ball man. Real beyond the surface stuff".

The 45-year-old Hayes is the most successful Women’s Super League manager in history. She joined Chelsea in 2012 and has since won four WSL titles with the Blues.

This season, she helped Chelsea retain their Women’s Super League and League Cup titles. The team also reached their first Women’s Champions League final, but lost 4-0 to Barcelona in the final.

Hayes recently spoke to GiveMeSport Women about fixture congestion in the Premier League and whether Mo Salah is the best player in the world.

