Chelsea welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday for a crucial Premier League clash.

Both sides have fallen adrift of Manchester City in the race for the title and will be looking for a win to close the gap.

The two teams are evenly matched on paper but it is Chelsea who went unbeaten against Liverpool in both of their encounters in 2021.

In March, Chelsea beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield to condemn them to their fifth straight defeat at home.

Jurgen Klopp's side were far from their best but they did create a few chances in the 90 minutes.

One of their best opportunities fell to Sadio Mane in the first half.

The Senegalese international was sent clear on goal after a fine ball over-the-top by Mohamed Salah.

But Mane got his effort horribly wrong.

The winger completely missed the ball and the chance was spurned.

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen was covering the game as a pundit for Optus Sport and he was not impressed with Mane's effort.

A lethal striker in his prime, Owen decided to do a live demo to show viewers at home what Mane should have done.

It made for a comical moment and you can view it below...

Owen got the presenter, Steve Bower, to throw him the ball and he replicated Mane's poor technique.

His effort was easily saved by his fellow pundit and goalkeeper for the demo, Tim Sherwood.

Owen then asked Bower to throw the ball to him again.

Leicester vs Liverpool Match Reaction

This time, Owen showed and explained what Mane should have done.

He explained that Mane needed to change his body position and side foot the ball to keep it down.

Owen then volleyed the ball past a hapless Sherwood.

It made for a brilliant moment. While it was amusing to view, Owen made a good point.

Whether Mane took Owen's advice or not, though, is anyone's guess.

