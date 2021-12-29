UFL Game: Romelu Lukaku Becomes The Latest Ambassador

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFL Game are attracting some big names to become Ambassadors of the new footballing IP, and players will be over the moon to hear that Romelu Lukaku is the newest Ambassador.

This new and upcoming football game is looking to compete with huge franchise EA SPORTS FIFA, and it is arguably the best time to do so as some of the gaming community are becoming frustrated and bored, despite only being a couple of months into FIFA 22.

With a lot still unknown about UFL (Ultimate Football League) it is no surprise to see some excitement and anticipation ahead of more information being revealed.

Hopefully over the next few weeks and months more information will come out around the UFL game, including what features and game modes there will be.

Read More: UFL Game: Latest News, Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, PS5, Xbox and Everything You Need To Know

Romelu Lukaku Becomes The Latest UFL Ambassador

UFL have been very active on social media, especially Twitter, and this is where they announced that Roberto Firmino and Oleksander Zinchenko were to become UFL Ambassadors.

The tweet they posted was a small clip which showed us what the attacker would look like in the game. The graphics look great for the game and this video has increased excitement around the gaming community for UFL to be released.

Lukaku has had a great footballing career so far, playing for Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan and lifting many trophies. He has also had a great career for Belgium as well.

He is adored by the Chelsea fan base and would definitely have scored a lot more goals this campaign if it were not for Covid and injuries.

Being an Ambassador for UFL is similar to being a cover star for EA SPORTS FIFA. The players involved will most likely be involved in promoting the game, and they have real face graphics. They also will most likely be on the cover of the game.

FIFA have been losing official rights a lot more recently, with many sides in Italy’s Serie A, as well as Brazil partnering up with other football games out there.

With Lukaku the latest to join, it is expected that many other players will be announced in the near future.

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News