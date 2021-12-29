Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The tension has not died down yet from one of the most entertaining Formula 1 races in the sport's history.

The next twist in this never-ending story is that Lewis Hamilton has unfollowed every single person on his Instagram.

This all came after the Brit was pipped to this year's title by his bitter rival Max Verstappen, who beat the Mercedes man on the final lap of the final race of the season to claim victory.

People were already aware of Hamilton’s anger from the race after radio footage was released of the driver complaining to his team stating that something wasn’t right.

"This has been manipulated, man," were the words Hamilton shouted at his Mercedes team, who were probably just as shocked as him.

The 36-year-old appeared to be cruising to his record-breaking eighth title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this month, easily holding Verstappen at bay in the closing laps, only for a crash involving Williams' Nicholas Latifi to throw a spanner in the works.

Confusion reigned as race director Michael Masi changed his mind to allow some lapped cars to pass the Safety Car. This led to a head-to-head between Verstappen and Hamilton in the final lap. The Red Bull star, who hadn’t won a title before this race, managed to overtake his rival and snatch the title.

Hamilton hasn’t posted anything on social media since the F1 title race, but he has seemed to ditch the few people he was following. This has sparked confusion as his intentions for doing this are unclear and he remains in a social media silence to his 26.3 million followers.

This has only added questions circulating around Hamilton after he also missed the Formula 1 end of season gala in Paris, which could lead to punishments.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the newly-elected president of the FIA, said: "First of all, as a driver, I would feel emotional but at the end of the day rules are rules. So, we are going to look into the side where the technical rules are there to be employed.”

Article 6.6 of the F1 regulations states that the top three drivers in the championship must be present at the gala, though it is unclear what type of sanctions are at the FIA’s disposal.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is keen to keep control of the situation by adding: "If there is any breach, there is no forgiveness in this."

This ruthless yet fair approach surely means that Hamilton will face a punishment.

Whether this happens this year or the new year, it’s fair to say that the Brit has had a season to forget as questions and punishments loom over him.

