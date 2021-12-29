Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Rangers forward Greg Stewart may only have joined Indian Super League outfit Jamshedpur FC back in September, but has already ensured that his name will live long in the memories of the club's fans after scoring an incredible free-kick on Sunday.

The 31-year-old, who departed Ibrox in the summer after a two-year stint, has adapted quickly to life with his new side - bagging five goals in eight appearances.

The pick of the bunch, however, came in the form of the stunning set-piece that fired home during this weekend's clash with Kerala Blasters. You know a strike is worth seeing when a league's official Twitter account lauds it as a Goal of the Season contender - and this moment of brilliance certainly deserves such billing.

Bending the free-kick towards goal with his left foot, the Scotsman watched with delight as his spectacular effort flew in from outside of the post, leaving the goalkeeper with absolutely no chance.

Watch: Greg Stewart's glorious free-kick for Jamshedpur FC

"Jeez! How about that CURL," exclaimed one fan on Twitter after witnessing the strike.

"What a hit," wrote another.

"An absolute beauty," agreed a third.

Among the many similar replies to the tweet praising the goal were a number of frustrated Rangers fans - all regretting that a player with this kind of ability had been allowed to leave the club.

"The one that got away," remarked a first response of Stewart - who only managed 33 appearances during his time with the reigning Scottish champions - while a second declared: "I want you back for good."

As much as fans enjoyed his rocket of his free-kick, Stewart himself got even more satisfaction out of it.

As soon as the ball hit the back of the net, he wheeled away in celebration, pointing to his head as he did so.

Stewart revealed in a post-match interview that his decision to target the near post was made after studying the habits of the opposition shot-stopper.

"I did my homework on their goalkeeper," he admitted, per The Sun.

"I noticed that he takes chances from free-kicks. He stands quite far from his front post and I've just tried to find the corner and luckily enough it went in the top corner for myself."

Stewart's theory proved spot on - as did his execution.

