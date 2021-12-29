Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Claressa Shields carved her name in history in 2021 after achieving something no man or woman has ever done before.

'The Gwoat' became the first boxer in the four-belt era to hold all titles across two weight divisions simultaneously.

She defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire in March to retain her WBC and WBO super welterweight titles, claim the class' IBF belt, and also scoop the WBA light middleweight title.

After achieving her historic quadruple, Shields was mentioned by the Guinness World Records before being included in the 2022 instalment of its annual book.

The former 'T-Rex' has responded to her induction into the Records on Twitter.

"Well look at that!" she wrote after a number of users congratulated her after they discovered her achievement in the book.

It took Shields just 11 professional fights before she made boxing history. The 26-year-old turned pro after setting the amateur scene alight with a 77-win record, losing just once to England's Savannah Marshall when she was 17.

Before turning pro in 2016, the USA native won two World Championships and clinched back-to-back Olympic gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Games.

Her achievement marked the first time an American had ever won consecutive Olympic titles in boxing.

As well as her success inside a boxing ring, Shields recently became one of the latest fighters to ply their trade on the mixed martial arts stage. The Gwoat signed her first MMA deal in 2020 and made her debut earlier this year in a win over Brittney Elkin.

Shields is currently training alongside Holly Holm under IBJJF No-Gi world champion Roberto Alencar.

The undisputed two weight division champion was scheduled to take on Ema Kozin this month to round off a thrilling 2021, but the fight has been pushed back to January 2022.

Shields and Kozin were due to fight in the co-main event of the Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Williams card — but an injury to Williams has delayed the action.

Shields recently signed a seven figure, multi-fight deal with BOXXER and Sky Sports. She has also revealed her 'boxing bucket list', which features the likes Disney Channel star turned fighter Jake Paul, and undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

News Now - Sport News