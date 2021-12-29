Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham overcame an early setback to demolish Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Watford took the lead after just three minutes through Emmanuel Dennis.

But West Ham scored four unanswered goals to record an emphatic victory.

Tomas Soucek, Said Benrahma, Mark Noble and Nikola Vlasic all got on the scoresheet as David Moyes' side cruised to all three points.

West Ham's star striker, Michail Antonio, failed to find the back of the net.

But the Jamaican was a handful once again on the afternoon.

Antonio is one of the, if not the strongest player in the Premier League.

And he showed his strength while tussling with Francisco Sierralta during the game.

The Chilean, making just his second Premier League start, tried to grapple with Antonio and prevent him from turning towards goal.

But Antonio wasn't having any of it and went full WWE mode as he threw his opponent to the ground.

Antonio clearly enjoyed the moment as he reposted a video of it after the game, accompanied with John Cena's walk-out music.

Sierralta is a very brave man for trying to wrestle with Antonio.

A foul was given against Antonio.

The West Ham striker got up and protested his innocence but, to be fair, you have to admit the referee made the right decision.

Still, Premier League defenders may see what Antonio did to Sierralta and think twice before trying to tussle with him.

West Ham have moved back up to fifth in the table after picking up the three points.

They are now four points behind Arsenal in the race for fourth. The Hammers are next in action on New Year's Day when they travel to Crystal Palace.

