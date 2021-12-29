Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A crowdfunder for the players of Coventry United Ladies, launched after the club went into voluntary liquidation, has passed the £3,000 mark.

Coventry United, who play in the Women’s Championship and turned professional for the 2021-2022 season, confirmed they were to enter voluntary liquidation earlier this week.

After players were released from their contract just days before Christmas, fans set up a crowdfunder to raise money for those affected.

"These ladies have battled superbly all season and always have time to sign an autograph and inspire the next generation," a statement on the crowdfunding page said.

"It's Christmas, people are busy and times are testing. But it seems apt to try to raise some funds and to give them directly to the team members to show our gratitude and support.

"EVERY penny raised will go to the women."

To date, the crowdfunder has raised an impressive £3,218. It now has a target of £10,000.

The news of Coventry United’s demise first broke when players shared on social media that they had lost their jobs.

Goalkeeper Olivia Clark posted: "I have no words. To come into work and to find out that you no longer have the job that you’ve always dreamed of is heartbreaking.

"Thanks for making me a professional footballer and for the best two seasons."

The club then later confirmed the bad news.

"With regret the board of directors have instructed BK Plus Limited to assist with placing the company/club into creditors voluntary liquidation," a club statement said.

"At this point we cannot go into detail... We would like to thank everyone for the support over the last seven years. The club will keep you updated on developments of the club’s future."

With liquidation expected on January 4th, 30 members of staff will have their contracts of employment terminated.

Manchester City and England star Alex Greenwood was among the players to show her support for Coventry United.

"Absolutely gutted for my best mate [Mollie Green] and all the girls at [Coventry United]! The sacrifices these girls make to become professional footballers, [only] to be told halfway through a season you no longer have a job or a club, is simply not good enough!!!"

Greenwood’s City teammates echoed this message. Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck wrote: "Gutted for all the girls, no way this should be happening in our game!"

Meanwhile, Canada’s Janine Beckie posted: "Absolutely no way this should be happening in the game. What a disgrace. Gutted for these girls. Unacceptable."

Coventry United was founded in 2013 and currently sit 11th out of the 12 teams in the Women’s Championship.

