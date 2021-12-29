Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor, one of the world’s most famous UFC fighters, has got fans eagerly awaiting his return, which could happen very soon.

The Irishman is primed for a return in 2022 after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier earlier this year.

The 33-year-old's fans were urged to admit that the McGregor show was finally over after that defeat, but Notorious himself is determined to make another comeback.

His training partner Peter Queally, meanwhile, has hinted that McGregor is set to fight Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

McGregor was falling short in his fights before the serious leg injury this year, most notably against Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, this is a title he has won before, back in 2016, before dropping the belt ahead of his massive fight against Floyd Mayweather.

There is a lot of confidence for the Irishman from his training partner, who claims there are holes in Oliveira’s striking game that McGregor can expose with his power.

Another fighter who’s thrown his name into the ring is Jake Paul. The 24-year-old, who has only been fighting for two years, claims that he could embarrass McGregor and all of the UFC champions. Paul has risen rapidly in the fighting world after beating several ex-UFC fighters, including Tyron Woodley, who he has beaten twice!

Jake Paul has a big ego and also a big following. With over 20 million subscribers on YouTube, he is certain to bring a huge audience to whoever he fights. Now imagine if he fought Conor McGregor.

Former UFC champion Dan Hardy said: “It would make so much money it would be ridiculous. You’ve got two guys that have their own audience, and an audience that is massive as well in their own right."

One recent statistic which proves that McGregor’s influence is one of the best in sport is that since he made his pay-per-view debut at UFC 189, he has made around 40% of all pay-per-view sales that were sold by the UFC. 18.5 million PPV buys for McGregor compared to 26 million PPV buys for the UFC.

With Paul being considerably bigger in size and McGregor currently being on a losing streak of two, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will potentially fancy his chances.

A big money fight for McGregor against Paul could definitely be a more attractive proposition for the Irishman, especially given the amount of money that could be made and the fact he'd back himself to get the job done.

People have recently felt like his time was up and he had wasted his prime years through his own mistakes, but he is determined to get his career back on track in 2022.

Overall, it doesn’t matter who the Irishman fights, the most important thing is that Conor McGregor is returning to the UFC and/or the boxing ring.

