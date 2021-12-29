Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak are making a great new game available for the franchise and we have all the details you need to know around the release date for this game.

The Monster Hunter franchise is hugely successful and with multiple games across the Playstation, Nintendo Switch and PC, they have a wide audience.

The game was announced at the recent 2021 Game Awards and it excited many in the gaming community.

With the game getting announced, players are hopeful that we will be treated to more information around the game over the next coming months and weeks.

Read More: Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: Release Date, Flagship, Leaks, Trailer, Price and All You Need to Know

Revealing the release date for Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

With the game in early development, there is not too much known about Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

Currently a release date for Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak has not been revealed, but it seems like Capcom are expecting for it to go live in the summer of 2022.

Hopefully it doesn’t have any silly bugs or issues when first released, as we are seeing games like Call of Duty Warzone and Battlefield 2042 frustrate the gaming community due to their sheer amount of bugs and crashes.

When the game was discussed at the Game Awards 2021, the gaming community was also treated to a one minute long teaser trailer. This trailer shows us that it is worth the wait for the release of Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

For those who do not know, this upcoming game will be released on both the PC on Microsoft Windows, and also on the Nintendo Switch.

We should find out the release date for the game in the near future, especially with the developers wanting to release it at some point in 2022.

There looks to be a lot of great games being released in 2022, and Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is definitely one of them

When Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak has an official release date, we will reveal the information as soon as we can right on this page.

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News