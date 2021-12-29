Splatoon 3: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Splatoon 3 is set to be the next release in the massively popular Nintendo franchise, but what is the release date for the game?

Splatoon has been an extremely popular series for Nintendo ever since the series was first released back on the Wii U, with the player base growing exponentially once the series moved onto the Switch.

Nintendo will be hoping to replicate the success with the next version of the game which is also set to be released on the Switch.

Here’s everything you need to know about the potential release date of Splatoon 3 on the Nintendo Switch.

Read More: Splatoon 3: Release Date, News, Pre-Order, Idols, Art and Everything You Need to Know

Splatoon 3 Release Date

Nintendo has not yet officially confirmed a release date for Splatoon 3, but it is expected that the game will be released at some point in 2022.

A prominent Nintendo leaker on Twitter, @SamusHunter2, recently revealed some information regarding Splatoon 3 and what Nintendo were originally aiming for in terms of a release date internally.

They said: “I wanted to provide you with a little update on Splatoon 3. In the plans present at the Splatoon 3 announcement, the game was internally scheduled for March, around the 18th of the month.

“At the moment I can not tell if there are delays, the team is definitely working on post-launch updates, but they must be a quantity such that in case of new closures caused by covid, the team can reorganise without having to slow down the release of new content…

“Avoiding the situation that occurred with Animal Crossing New Horizons. In case the launch date remains unchanged, its announcement should come as early as January, after the end of the holidays.”

We’re hoping that Nintendo will be providing fans with some more information on the new game in the early part of 2022, with the year looking like it may be a major 12 months for the company.

Some massive titles are expected to be released by Nintendo throughout 2022, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2.

We will update this page as and when Nintendo makes the official announcement regarding the release date of Splatoon 3!

Read More: Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2: Release Date, Gameplay, Map, Pre Order, Trailer And All You Need To Know

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News