Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: All Xiao Banner 4-Star Characters and Weapons (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released in January 2022, and information regarding Xiao’s banner has now been leaked ahead of the update being released onto servers.

The first half of this upcoming patch will feature both Shenhe and Xiao. Both of these banners will share pity and have the same featured four-star units.

A prominent leaker in the Genshin Impact community, @SaveYourPrimos, confirmed what fans can expect when the 2.4 Update is officially unveiled early in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Xiao banner in Genshin Impact 2.4 Update and the 4-Star Characters and Weapons that will be available.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks, and Everything You Need To Know

Genshin Impact 2.4 Xiao Banner

As per the latest leaks, the following characters will be the 4-Star units available as part of Xiao’s banner:

Chongyun

Ningguang

Yun Jin

Chongyun is a Cryo element character who is also an exorcist from Liyue. As a Claymore user, some see the character as an underrated unit that can be used as a sub DPS alongside the likes of Razor and Diluc.

Ningguang is a 4-Star Geo character and is a great damage dealer in the game. With the release of Gorou into Genshin, Geo has become one of the strongest elements on tap and the demand for the likes of Ningguang, Noelle, Albedo and Itto has increased massively.

Finally, Yun Jin is a new 4-Star Geo polearm user that represents the Chinese opera. There is arguably more hype for this character in the game than Shenhe, and players were extremely happy to hear during the 2.4 Livestream that she can be obtained as a free reward during the Lantern Rite rerun event.

Here are the 5-Star and 4-Star Weapons that will also be available as part of Xiao’s 2.4 Update banner:

5-Star Polearm

Calamity Queller

Primordial Jade-Winged Spear

And here are the 4-Star weapons that will have a boosted drop-rate in the Epitome Invocation banner:

Favonius Warbow - Bow

The Flute - Sword

Lithic Spear - Polearm

The Widsith - Catalyst

Favonius Greatsword - Claymore

We’re expecting that even more content will be leaked ahead of the Genshin Impact 2.4 Update in January 2022, and we will update players here as and when information is leaked publicly!

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Xiao, Ganyu and Zhongli Rerun Dates Revealed

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News