Iga Swiatek reveals one concern for 2022 after hectic preseason schedule

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After winning the French Open in 2020, Iga Świątek has been propelled into the spotlight and risen dramatically up the world rankings.

At just 20 years of age, the Polish star is one of the most exciting young prospects in tennis.

But despite still being a rising talent, Świątek is no longer considered an underdog, but one of the top players to beat.

Her achievement at Roland Garros last year saw her become the first ever Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title. Since then, Świątek has represented her country at the Olympics, and beat former world number one Karolína Plíšková to win the Italian Open.

While Świątek may not have made it past the fourth round of a Slam in 2021, she is still tipped for an exciting new year as Australia beckons in January. But the Pole has admitted there is one thing she is concerned over as 2021 draws to a close.

Świątek told WTA Insider she found this summer "pretty hard" due to the compact schedule of the tennis calendar.

"With Roland Garros, then Wimbledon, then the Olympics, there was a lot going on and a lot of pressure. And it wasn't stopping because as soon as I finished a tournament, I was preparing for the next one and switching surfaces all the time, which is not giving a lot of confidence."

The world number nine reflected on an interview she saw with Estonian star Anett Kontaveit and resonated with the notion of not being able to be "super chilled out" after a tournament.

"She's still waiting for that moment. I'm kind of in the same state.

"I'm looking forward to [recharging] and then [being ready] for the whole of next year because I can't imagine playing on that intensity for the next six years. At some point, I'm not going to want to see a tennis court. So hopefully year by year, I'm going to be able to rest a bit more and worry a bit less."

Świątek then admitted she did not allow herself enough time to rest during the first half of 2021 and she ponders whether there will be a time she can "just sit down and not be a tennis player and celebrity."

1 of 15 When did Emma Raducanu make her WTA Tour main draw debut? April May June July

The demanding schedule on the court can often take its toll on even the most established tennis stars. Physical injuries are becoming more and more regular, and mental health is also playing a huge part in athletes' ability to perform.

Naomi Osaka recently announced she was taking a break from the sport after she revealed she had been struggling with depression. The reigning Australian Open champion is scheduled to defend her title in January when she returns.

"I'm curious if my energy is going to last till the end of the season if I'm only going to take one week off during this preseason," Świątek continued. "Because when we started this year, we were all pretty fresh because we only played like four tournaments in 2020.

"This year was more intense because of all the travelling that we had, because the tour wasn't constructed like usual so it wasn't really convenient. I'm just curious if it's going to show next year, maybe."

Świątek believes she is 'not focused on tennis all the time', which she has described as a "lack of good attitude."

"I'm still not the best example of playing without expectations. I know I'm repeating this because this is basically my goal at every tournament. But I haven't reached that level yet."

News Now - Sport News