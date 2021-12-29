Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: All Shenhe Banner 4-Star Characters and Weapons (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released in early January 2022, and all of the key information regarding Shenhe’s banner has now been leaked ahead of the official 2.4 iteration getting uploaded to servers.

The Cyro character will be part of the first half of the upcoming patch, alongside the adeptus, Xiao. Both of these banners will share pity and will also have the same featured 4-Star units.

@SaveYourPrimos, who has been a major leaker in the Genshin Impact community for quite some time, confirmed exactly what fans can expect when the banners are released in January 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Shenhe banner in Genshin Impact 2.4 Update and the 4-Star Characters and Weapons that will be available.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Shenhe Banner

As per the latest leaks, the following characters will be the 4-Star units available as part of Shenhe’s 2.4 Update banner:

Chongyun

Ningguang

Yun Jin

Chongyun is a Cryo element character who is also an exorcist from Liyue. As a Claymore user, some see the character as an underrated unit that can be used as a sub DPS alongside the likes of Razor and Diluc.

Ningguang is a 4-Star Geo character and is a great damage dealer in the game. Geo has become one of the strongest elements in Genshin following the release of Gorou, and this has meant that the demand for Noelle, Albedo, Itto and Ningguang has skyrocketed.

Yun Jin will also be available as a 4-Star character in the 2.4 Update banner, and she is a Geo polearm user. Interestingly, there’s actually more hype for Yun Jin in the new update than there is Shenhe, and when it was confirmed during the 2.4 Livestream that she would be available as a reward during the Lantern Rite rerun event, fans were elated.

Here are the 5-Star and 4-Star Weapons that will also be available as part of Shenhe’s 2.4 Update banner:

5-Star Polearm

Calamity Queller

Primordial Jade-Winged Spear

And here are the 4-Star weapons that will have a boosted drop-rate in the Epitome Invocation banner:

Favonius Warbow - Bow

The Flute - Sword

Lithic Spear - Polearm

The Widsith - Catalyst

Favonius Greatsword - Claymore

We’re expecting that even more content will be leaked ahead of the Genshin Impact 2.4 Update in January 2022, and we will update players here as and when information is leaked publicly!

