A Plague Tale Requiem: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A Plague Tale Requiem is set to be the next title in the critically acclaimed franchise, but what is the release date for the game?

The sequel to A Plague Tale Innocence will see players taking Amicia and Hugo to new regions and vibrant cities, and is set to be even bigger, as far as scope is concerned, than the original game.

Fans are already anticipating the next game in what looks to be an ongoing franchise, with the game already being compared in scale to the likes of The Last of Us.

Here’s everything we know so far about the potential release date for A Plague Tale Reqiuem.

Read More: A Plague Tale Requiem: Release Date, Story, Xbox Game Pass and Everything You Need to Know

A Plague Tale Requiem Release Date

The official release date for A Plague Tale Requiem has not yet officially been released by the developers.

All we know at the time of writing is that the game will be released in 2022, this was confirmed during the 2021 Game Awards alongside an impressive confirmation trailer.

It was also revealed that the game will also be available as an Xbox Game Pass Day One featured title on the exact day of release.

An Xbox Game Pass Day One launch means that players who subscribe to the Ultimate Edition of the service will be able to play the game at no extra cost.

Xbox Game Pass has a huge amount to offer gamers at a cost of £10.99 per month, including:

Unlimited access to over 100 high-quality games across PC, console, and Android

New games are added all the time

Xbox Game Studios titles when they premiere

Member discounts and deals

Exclusive free Perks including in-game content and partner offers

Play games on your mobile phone and tablet from the cloud

Microsoft has also recently implemented the Cloud Gaming version of Xbox Game Pass, meaning that players are also able to play titles on the likes of the Xbox Series S without having to download the game and use up storage space.

Several other massive titles will be heading to Xbox Game Pass as a Day 1 release in 2022 alongside A Plague Tale Requiem, including REPLACED, Starfield and Total War: Warhammer III.

We will update this page as and when Focus Home Interactive confirms the official release date for A Plague Tale Requiem on PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S.

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News