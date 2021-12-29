REPLACED Game: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

REPLACED looks set to be one of the most aesthetically pleasing platforming titles to be released on Xbox and PC during this generation, but what is the release date of the game?

The 2.5D sci-fi retro-futuristic action platformer has been drawing admirers since the reveal of the title at E3, with many putting it among their most anticipated upcoming releases.

Sad Cat Studios, the team behind REPLACED, appear to have perfectly captured the Blade Runner/Cyberpunk aesthetic alongside the gameplay styling of Another World, and the hype is only building ahead of the game’s launch.

Here’s everything you need to know about the potential release date of REPLACED on Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft PC.

REPLACED Release Date

REPLACED is set to be released in 2022 on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass.

Unfortunately, the developers have not given a more specific date for the game beyond that, and there doesn’t appear to be any indication that we will get an official date in the near future.

What is known is that the game will be released as an Xbox Game Pass Day One release, which means that players who are subscribed to the service will be able to play REPLACED on launch day at no extra cost.

Microsoft has also recently implemented the Cloud Gaming version of Xbox Game Pass, meaning that players are also able to play titles on the likes of the Xbox Series S without having to download the game and use up storage space.

We’re hoping that Sad Cat Studios will confirm a more concrete date of release at some point in early 2022, with players eager to get their hands on the stylish 2.5D platformer with some great nostalgic nods to Paul Verhoeven-esque futurism and Blade Runner-styled visuals.

We will update this page as and when Sad Cat Studios confirms the official release date for REPLACED on Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft PC!

