Sir Alex Ferguson quiz: How much do you know about football's greatest manager?
Sir Alex Ferguson had a quite extraordinary career in football.
The Scotsman enjoyed a successful career as a player, playing for the likes of St Johnstone, Rangers and Falkirk.
Ferguson's career as a player came to an end in 1974 and he swiftly turned to management.
Ferguson would go on to establish himself as arguably the greatest manager of all-time.
He excelled at Aberdeen and would later shatter record after record during a trophy-laden 27 year stay at Manchester United.
Ferguson has been out of the sport since retiring in 2013.
He is celebrating his 80th birthday on December 31, 2021.
So, to mark the special day, we've created a quiz designed to test your knowledge of the football legend.
The quiz consists of 20 questions. The questions range from his personal life, to his career as a player, to his time as a manager.
The scoring system is as follows...
0-4: You deserve the hairdryer treatment
5-9: Ferguson isn't angry, he's just disappointed
10-14: Not a bad effort, but you can do better
15-19: You've followed Ferguson's career closely
20: You are Ferguson's number one fan
Take the quiz below. Good luck!