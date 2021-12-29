Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sir Alex Ferguson had a quite extraordinary career in football.

The Scotsman enjoyed a successful career as a player, playing for the likes of St Johnstone, Rangers and Falkirk.

Ferguson's career as a player came to an end in 1974 and he swiftly turned to management.

Ferguson would go on to establish himself as arguably the greatest manager of all-time.

He excelled at Aberdeen and would later shatter record after record during a trophy-laden 27 year stay at Manchester United.

Ferguson has been out of the sport since retiring in 2013.

He is celebrating his 80th birthday on December 31, 2021.

So, to mark the special day, we've created a quiz designed to test your knowledge of the football legend.

The quiz consists of 20 questions. The questions range from his personal life, to his career as a player, to his time as a manager.

The scoring system is as follows...

0-4: You deserve the hairdryer treatment

5-9: Ferguson isn't angry, he's just disappointed

10-14: Not a bad effort, but you can do better

15-19: You've followed Ferguson's career closely

20: You are Ferguson's number one fan

Take the quiz below. Good luck!

1 of 20 Where was Ferguson born? Glasgow Aberdeen Inverness Edinburgh

