Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: Who is the Flagship Monster?

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is a new game coming out in 2022 and we can reveal who the Flagship Monster will be in the game.

The franchise has been hugely successful and this latest game will be available on both the PC and the Nintendo Switch.

Monster Hunter has been great in creating a game that allows players to capture and fight huge monsters in the game, and hopefully we see some great new features revealed when Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is released.

The Flagship Monster is an important thing for big fans of the franchise, and hopefully this latest news will excite the gaming community.

Revealing the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Flagship Monster

The Flagship Monster is something known by those who have played many games in the franchise.

Each Monster Hunter game has a flagship monster which will be on the cover. Developers Capcom have revealed that the Malzeno is the flagship monster for Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

For those who do not know, Malzeno is an Elder Dragon that was first introduced in Monster Hunter Rise. This Flagship Monster should go down very well with the gaming community as Malzeno is much loved.

The price for this expansion hasn't been revealed yet but the last expansion in Monster Hunter Rise was around £30, so it is likely that Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak will be this price as well.

There looks to be a lot of great games being released in 2022, and Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is definitely one of them.

Be sure to keep an eye on any Monster Hunter news over the next few months as there will also be a Monster Hunter Rise PC game released in the near future as well.

When any new information comes out around this upcoming game, we will provide you with all the latest information as soon as we can.

With the franchise in such a good place right now, it is understandable to see them releasing so much new content. There is no doubt that Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak will also be a huge success as well.

