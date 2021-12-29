Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's rematch earlier this month was an absolute flop in terms of pay-per-view figures and sales, it has emerged.

PPV purchases for the fight that took place on December 18 show a massive decrease in TV buys compared to their first outing, which took place earlier in the year over the summer.

Figures show that only 65,000 people purchased the rematch earlier this month, compared to the 500,000 buys when the pair first met on August 29.

Is this a sign that no one truly cared about a Paul vs Woodley rematch? Or is it a sign that people are growing tired of the YouTuber-turned-boxer constantly fighting people that aren't actually boxers.

Of course, a Paul vs Woodley rematch wasn't even meant to be on the cards this month, it was meant to be the American stepping into the ring for the first time against an official boxer in Tommy Fury.

However, that bout ended up being postponed at the last minute due to the Brit suffering a rib injury in training and also becoming ill.

Paul went on to knock Woodley out in the rematch, something he couldn't do first time around, in the sixth round of their contest.

The $60 price tag was clearly too big a number for fans a week before Christmas.

DAZN writer Steven Muehlhausen noted that the streaming numbers are unknown, which makes up a large proportion of the overall viewing figures, but the actual PPV sales were way down from the first fight.

He also noted that fighting fans had been offered 'way too many events,' which would have contributed to the low numbers.

The Problem Child has yet to address the disappointing figures, but has a history of exaggerating how much of a draw he is.

Paul claimed to have produced 1.5 million PPV's in his split decision win over Woodley earlier in the year, but 500,000 was the actual number.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Having knocked out both Woodley and MMA legend Ben Askren, the YouTube star has set his sights on Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal as he looks for an increased payday.

News Now - Sport News