Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Enkanomiya Bosses and Monsters (Leaked)

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released in January 2022, and the bosses and new monsters for the Enkanomiya region have been leaked ahead of the official release.

Enkanomiya is the newest region to be added to Genshin Impact, and players have been awaiting news as to what they can expect when they venture into the unknown as part of the new 2.4 Update of the game.

Several elements of the new region have already been leaked as well as being officially unveiled by the developers during the 2.4 Livestream, and we’ve collated these together here for you to check out!

Here’s everything you need to know about the bosses and monsters in the new Enkanomiya region of the game.

Enkanomiya Bosses and Monsters

Specters

Three new elements for Specters are being added as part of the Genshin Impact 2.4 Update, with those being Electro, Cryo and Pyro.

The developers have not revealed the skill sets of the new Spectors, but players can likely expect to see some similarities with the current Specters in the game.

Bathysmal Vishap

Bathysmal Vishaps are creatures that have been added to the game as part of the 2.4 Update also. These predators lurk in the murky depths of Enkanomiya and appear to have adapted to an “unknown power source” in the deep seas.

With the adaption, these new creatures will be able to use elements other than Hydro, meaning they could be formidable foes in-game.

Floating, Divda, and Formalo Ray

Rays are the first new living being in Enkanomiya that are not classed as a monster. There are three types of Ray that are being added to the game as part of the 2.4 Update, with these being a Floating Ray, Divda Ray and Formalo Ray.

Deep Sea Unagi

The Deep Sea Unagi is a new variation of Unagi in Inazuma. The 2.3 Update of Genshin Impact currently only has two versions of Unagi, these being Adorned and Red-Finned Unagi.

We’re expecting that even more content will be leaked ahead of the Genshin Impact 2.4 Update in January 2022, and we will update players here as and when information is leaked publicly!

