Mike Tyson has revealed that one of his ex-girlfriends cooked and ate one of his pet pigeons in front of him.

The Baddest Man on the Planet has lifted the lid on how he dumped his ex-partner after she insisted on eating one of his pigeons.

The 55-year-old is known for his love of birds and cared for them while growing up in New York.

Tyson has also revealed he once knocked out a bin man when he was just 10 years old after he had thrown his pet bird in the bin.

Speaking on the radio show Boomer and Carton in 2013, Tyson was asked if he'd ever tasted one of his birds.

In response, he said: "I tried. I tried.

"I was dating this young lady, and she said, 'I don't know why you're flying those damn birds. You should be eating them.'

"She happened to grab one and - she cooked one and proceeded to eat it. And I just couldn't do it."

The legendary boxer said his old lover boiled the bird as he continued: "It just wasn't the right thing to do. That's why she's not my woman anymore."

When asked why he didn't stop her, he said: "It was her house, and we were living off her dime, so she could do it."

Tyson also revealed that he once fought a bully as a youngster after he had ripped the head off his pet.

He said: "The guy ripped the head off my pigeon. This was the first thing I ever loved in my life, the pigeon.

"That was the first time I threw a punch. I have loved pigeons since I was nine. They were my escape.

"I was fat and ugly. Kids teased me all the time. The only joy I had was the pigeons."

