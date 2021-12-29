Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A set-piece routine in a Japanese youth game recently is so bizarre it's gone viral.

Takagawa Gakuen High School took on Seiryo High School in the All Japan High School tournament on Wednesday.

And they took creativity to new heights when given a free-kick in a dangerous position.

Six Takagawa Gakuen positioned themselves in the opposition box.

One of their players stood alone in the six-yard box, while the other five formed a circle on the edge.

The five players bizarrely held hands and started dancing in a circle.

They then broke off and each of them darted into the box in different directions.

The free-kick was swung in and one of Takagawa Gakuen's players managed to head the ball into the net.

It was so bizarre yet true genius. Watch the goal below...

Have you ever seen anything like this before?! Full marks for creativity.

The clip has gone viral on social media.

@Care_Free_Gaz said: "Excuse my French but that's f****** genius".

@Lesliekateregga wrote: "The game is turning into something else".

"The more I watch this the funnier it gets," @jonwatt876 wrote.

Liverpool fan LOSES IT on The Football Terrace after shock Leicester DEFEAT!

@AnthYoung83 said: "You'd be raging if you conceded this, yet laughing your t*** off if you scored it."

"To be fair that’s nearly impossible to mark," @DaveDeeney11 wrote.

While @Its__Ritz said: "What in the world??? This is a wild goal."

You may not see a better set-piece routine this year.

Takagawa Gakuen went on to win the match 4-2. They deserved to emerge victorious for their incredible set-piece routine alone.

