F1 2022 First Race: Date, Time, Circuit and All you Need to Know

The 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship is just around the corner and the excitement is building for the start of the first race.

With all-new rules, many are expecting for the field to be shuffled as teams look to take advantage of the new regulations which introduce a striking looking car for the first time with massive 18-inch wheels.

Does this mean that the reigning world champion Max Verstappen and the seven-time table-topper Lewis Hamilton will be battling it out until the end like last year? Until we see what comes from pre-season testing, that remains to be seen.

With the Formula 1 circus set to start rolling once more, fans around the world to be keen to find out what their first stop is and where.

Scroll down to find out everything that you need to know about the first race of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign.

F1 2021 First Race

Like last season, Bahrain will host the opening round of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, with the drivers and constructors heading back to the Middle East once more for what is expected to be a weekend filled with drama and fireworks.

Date

The 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix will be held over the weekend from 18th until 20th March 2022.

The first and second practice sessions will be on 18th, with third practice and qualifying taking place on 19th and the race on 20th March.

Time

No official session times have been provided by the FIA at this time. But no matter! They will appear in this section of the article as soon as more details are revealed in the coming days, weeks and months ahead!

Circuit

While the track may look like a duck flexing its bicep, an image we can't get out of our heads, the Sakir circuit has nine right-handers and six left-handers in a lap that is approximately 5.412km long.

There are plenty of opportunities for drivers to overtake with its long straights and DRS zones before turns one and four.

Hamilton won here last year despite being passed by Verstappen on the final few laps - before he was forced to give the place back after he was deemed to have taken the position off track at turn four.

