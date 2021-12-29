Avowed: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Avowed is set to be the latest fantasy RPG release from Obsidian Entertainment, but what is the release date for the game?

Obsidian has a fantastic track record when it comes to role-playing titles, with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II and Neverwinter Nights 2 among their impressive roster of games.

With Avowed, players can expect to be plunged into a world akin to that of the Elder Scrolls series, with Obsidian looking to give the Bethesda great a real run for its money.

Here’s everything we know so far about the potential release date for Avowed and how players can access the game.

Avowed Release Date

Obsidian Entertainment has not as of yet confirmed an official release date for Avowed, and we are currently expecting the timeframe to be late 2022-2023 at the earliest.

According to leaks via Windows Central back in October 2021, Obsidian are close to, or have right now, a playable alpha state version of the game.

The site noted: “Sources familiar with internal plans have reached out to us in recent months offering details on Avowed, moving through pre-production towards a playable alpha state.

“Indeed, Obsidian is likely very close to having a working early version of the game, with many mechanics and core gameplay pillars already implemented.

“I can't be sure how old some of the footage I've seen is, and there's a good chance it's far further along.”

Whilst the information given by Windows Central doesn’t give a definitive date for release, we do at least know that the development for the game is in full swing and there is already scope for playable builds of the game itself.

With that said, we still believe that the expectation of a late 2022 into 2023 release is realistic.

It has also been confirmed that the game will also be available as an Xbox Game Pass Day One featured title on the exact day of release.

An Xbox Game Pass Day One launch means that players who subscribe to the Ultimate Edition of the service will be able to play the game at no extra cost.

Xbox Game Pass has a huge amount to offer gamers at a cost of £10.99 per month, including:

Unlimited access to over 100 high-quality games across PC, console, and Android

New games are added all the time

Xbox Game Studios titles when they premiere

Member discounts and deals

Exclusive free Perks including in-game content and partner offers

Play games on your mobile phone and tablet from the cloud

Microsoft has also recently implemented the Cloud Gaming version of Xbox Game Pass, meaning that players are also able to play titles on the likes of the Xbox Series S without having to download the game and use up storage space.

We will update this page as and when Obsidian Entertainment confirms the official release date for Avowed on Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft PC.

