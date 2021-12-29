FIFA Mobile 22: New Gameplay Features Arriving in New Season Revealed
FIFA Mobile 22 is on its way with a brand new season and we can reveal some of the new gameplay features arriving when the new season goes live.
The FIFA franchise is a massive success and has been for well over a decade as the gaming community pour to play the game on the Mobile as well as PC, the Playstation and Xbox.
The Mobile game is separate from the PC and Console, but it has been a lot of fun. It has some of the same features but there are also some exclusive features just for those who are playing FIFA Mobile.
The gaming community are very excited for this new season to come out in FIFA Mobile, and they will be even more excited after hearing some of the new features coming to the game.
Revealing the new FIFA Mobile 22 Gameplay Features
It looks like FIFA Mobile will be going through quite an evolution when this new season arrives on Saturday 1st January 2022.
There are an abundance of new audio and commentary features, but it's the new gameplay features that everyone cares about. Thankfully FIFA Mobile 22 have now revealed some of the new gameplay features coming to the game. These new features have been gathered off of the official FIFA website.
Here’s whats new:
- Display HUD- There is now a new scoreboard look and layout to gameplay.
- Substitution Menu
- Defensive, Balanced, Attacking mentality is now added to AI Matches
- New Camera Angle Button
- Ping Connectivity Rating in Head to Head and VS Attack
- Team Logos & Score showing on the pitch during kickoffs
- Emote Messages
- New Skill Moves:
Drag Back Spin
Open Up Fake Shot
Lateral Heel to Heel
Big Lane Change
Flair Rainbow
Feint and Exit
- You can also now take full control of your squad’s substitutions, in-game positions, and set piece takers.
This is a lot of new content coming to the game and will please the FIFA community massively. FIFA Mobile has a lot of potential and it looks like the developers are realising this as they look to make huge strides in the Mobile gaming world.
