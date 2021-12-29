FIFA Mobile 22: New Gameplay Features Arriving in New Season Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA Mobile 22 is on its way with a brand new season and we can reveal some of the new gameplay features arriving when the new season goes live.

The FIFA franchise is a massive success and has been for well over a decade as the gaming community pour to play the game on the Mobile as well as PC, the Playstation and Xbox.

The Mobile game is separate from the PC and Console, but it has been a lot of fun. It has some of the same features but there are also some exclusive features just for those who are playing FIFA Mobile.

The gaming community are very excited for this new season to come out in FIFA Mobile, and they will be even more excited after hearing some of the new features coming to the game.

Read More: FIFA Mobile 22: Release Date, Beta, iOS, Trailer and Everything You Need to Know

Revealing the new FIFA Mobile 22 Gameplay Features

It looks like FIFA Mobile will be going through quite an evolution when this new season arrives on Saturday 1st January 2022.

There are an abundance of new audio and commentary features, but it's the new gameplay features that everyone cares about. Thankfully FIFA Mobile 22 have now revealed some of the new gameplay features coming to the game. These new features have been gathered off of the official FIFA website.

Here’s whats new:



Display HUD- There is now a new scoreboard look and layout to gameplay.

Substitution Menu

Defensive, Balanced, Attacking mentality is now added to AI Matches

New Camera Angle Button

Ping Connectivity Rating in Head to Head and VS Attack

Team Logos & Score showing on the pitch during kickoffs

Emote Messages

New Skill Moves:

Drag Back Spin

Open Up Fake Shot

Lateral Heel to Heel

Big Lane Change

Flair Rainbow

Feint and Exit

You can also now take full control of your squad’s substitutions, in-game positions, and set piece takers.

This is a lot of new content coming to the game and will please the FIFA community massively. FIFA Mobile has a lot of potential and it looks like the developers are realising this as they look to make huge strides in the Mobile gaming world.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News