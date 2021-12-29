Jake Paul eyes 'seven-figure payday' for Amanda Serrano as he argues boxing pay parity

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The tide of boxing has been constantly changing throughout recent years and now the biggest women's fighters in the world are starting to be held in the same regard as their male counterparts.

Amanda Serrano is one name that has recently started turning a lot of heads, despite her being on the scene for more than a decade.

Rightly or wrongly, it took for Jake Paul to sign Serrano to his promotion company before the world really started to really take notice of her.

The Puerto Rican fighter, dubbed 'The Real Deal', admitted this herself in an interview with ESPN.

In the lead up to her fight vs Miriam Gutiérrez, Serrano was collared by a crowd looking to chat with her, take photos and get autographs signed.

"Six months ago, they don't know who the heck I am," she reflected. "Like, that's definitely something new."

There are so many elite level women's boxers in the world, but very few are received how they deserve to be — like superstars.

Joining Most Valuable Promotions

Serrano skyrocketed into the public eye after signing for Most Valuable Promotions and competing on the main card of the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight night.

The polarising figure that is Paul signed the Puerto Rican earlier this year. He has since stated he is hoping to expand the spotlight on women's boxing and help push for better pay.

"First and foremost, I hope it just puts [women's boxers] on a different pedestal of respect and gets them paid better," the influencer turned fighter said.

"We're eyeing a seven-figure payday for Amanda in 2022, and that right there will just prove to the rest of the world that women need to be paid more in this sport.

"Because they are the most underpaid, more than anybody. That's what I'm looking to do."

The lucrative fight in question concerns a potential clash between Serrano and Katie Taylor, the current undisputed lightweight champion. Talks surrounding this match have been in the pipeline for a while now after the two were initially meant to face off in May 2020.

"It's funny. It took Jake Paul to actually have people acknowledge me and to know who I am," Serrano said. "I've been a pro for 12 years, been doing the same thing, been a seven-division champion for, what, two years now. Three years. And I've never got what I'm getting now."

Backed by Jake Paul

'The Problem Child' is fresh out of his most recent victory over Tyron Woodley, who filled in for an injured Tommy Fury.

But his focus is not on his next fight. Instead, he's putting all of his time and energy into working with Serrano ahead of her clash with Taylor.

According to The Mirror, the 24-year-old is set to take an extended break from the ring — which could last up to seven months — as he dedicates the first half of 2022 to promoting Serrano's big fight.

"She’s put in thousands and hundreds of hours in the gym and she deserves the big payday that she’s going to get," Paul said on an episode of his brother Logan's podcast, Impaulsive.

"She deserves to be able to retire from boxing and not work again. That hasn’t been the case for women’s boxing, they’ve been underpaid and taken advantage of.

"It’s an amazing accomplishment for me to be able to help her and she’s such an awesome person."

