FIFA 22: How To Get Free FIFA Points For Ultimate Team

Everyone loves a freebie, right? Now there's a chance for players to claim free FIFA Points in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This is one of two in-game currencies that can be used to buy packs in the Store, with the community always looking for the opportunity to get hold of a hugely valuable player such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe.

Points can only be acquired via a purchase either through the Microsoft Store or PlayStation Store and cannot be redeemed any other way - with players able to spend up to £79.99 at any one time.

While this may be expensive for some, others will be intrigued to find out how FIFA Points can be claimed free of charge in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

It's your lucky day! Scroll down to find out exactly what you need to do to get your hands on free FIFA Points on FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Free FIFA Points

There is a really simple method regarding how players can earn themselves free FIFA points on FIFA 22. Just bear in mind, however, that this only works for gamers on Xbox and we do not have any methodology for PlayStation players at this time.

That being said, here are the instructions regarding how Xbox players can claim free FIFA Points. Be advised, you do not have to spend money to complete this:

Start up your Xbox platform.

Head to Apps

Click on Microsoft Rewards

While you are here, you will spot that there are a variety of different ways that you can earn points in this section that can contribute towards Gift Cards.

Enter sweepstakes to win consoles.

Take quizzes and play trivia games that are updated daily.

Make purchases from Microsoft Store online.

Donate to charity.

All of the above will put you on the right track to getting yourself a sufficient amount of points that will earn you a gift card, which can be used to purchase FIFA Points in FIFA 22.

If you need more of a visual guide, Twitch streamer and FIFA influencer Pieface23 made up a quick clip on how to do this.

