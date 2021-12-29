Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gary Neville didn't hold back in the Sky Sports studio during and after Manchester United's lacklustre 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Monday evening.

Ralf Rangnick's side were pretty woeful throughout and had to rely on a second half equaliser from substitute Edinson Cavani to salvage an undeserved point.

The body language from many of those in red on Tyneside was simply not good enough, with Neville heavily critical towards Cristiano Ronaldo for storming off the pitch at full-time.

"You can't run off at the end of a game." he said. "Bruno is whinging all the time; he's been sensational for Man Utd. The two centre-backs were poor at the back, Maguire is having a nightmare season.

"You've got to be there when your teammates need you in those moments. At the end of the day, I love that lad [Ronaldo], he's the best I've ever seen in my life at times, but don't run off like that. I'm not having that."

Yeah, he wasn't happy one bit and you can understand why.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Reaction

Neville continued to slam United on Wednesday morning through his official Twitter account, although one user came back swinging in the reply section with a rather intriguing video clip of the defender-turned-pundit.

The footage in question is of the 46-year-old's ridiculous red card in a match against Everton at Goodison Park back in 2005, which Ronaldo also played the full 90 minutes in.

Neville was dismissed from the field of play by the referee for deliberately kicking the ball at a spectator by the touchline (no, we're not joking).

Take a look at the bizarre incident here...

Video: Neville's ridiculous red card v Everton in 2005

Madness, absolute madness.

After the match - which Everton won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Duncan Ferguson - Sir Alex Ferguson was rather unhappy with Neville's costly actions.

"I don't know the exact rule but you can't kick a ball at the spectators, not nowadays anyway," the Scotsman said.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"Gary Neville should know that. There was plenty of intimidation from Everton supporters today - that's always there and you'll get it in a derby game like this - but Gary Neville should know better."

Neville should've known better, just like Ronaldo on Monday night at St James' Park.

