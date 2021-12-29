Norwich City latest news: Canaries fans' abuse of £13.5m star 'makes absolutely no sense'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dean Smith would be making a mistake if he chooses to drop Billy Gilmour following criticism from some sections of the Norwich City fanbase, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

The central midfielder joined the Canaries on a season-long loan deal from Premier League rivals Chelsea during the summer.

What's the latest news involving Gilmour?

Video footage has shown that Gilmour was the subject of abuse from Norwich supporters who made the trip for their side's clash with Crystal Palace yesterday.

It came after the Canaries found themselves three goals down within the opening 42 minutes at Selhurst Park.

Although fans took their frustrations out on Gilmour by chanting for him to return to his parent club, it has been revealed by The Athletic that Chelsea are unable to recall the midfielder.

The report claims the 20-year-old has made enough appearances for Norwich to prevent a January recall break clause being activated by the west Londoners.

Gilmour has featured 14 times since heading to Carrow Road in search of regular first-team action.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has, however, admitted the temporary switch had not initially gone to plan while Daniel Farke was in the Canaries' hot seat.

What has Stuart Hodge said about Gilmour?

Hodge feels Gilmour should not be dropped from Norwich's starting line-up when they head to Leicester City on New Year's Day.

The journalist reckons it would be a missed opportunity if the Canaries failed to get the best out of the Chelsea loanee before he returns to Stamford Bridge.

If Smith were to make the decision to leave Gilmour on the bench at the King Power Stadium, Hodge believes it was a waste of time bringing the 10-cap Scotland international to the club.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "If you're going to bring in a young hotshot player on loan from Chelsea and not play him, it just makes absolutely no sense at all."

Is Smith likely to drop Gilmour?

Although Gilmour clearly did not feature in Farke's plans during the latter stages of his reign, the central midfielder's fortunes have changed since Smith's appointment as head coach last month.

Gilmour has been entrusted with a regular spot in the heart of Norwich's midfield following the change of management, with him missing just 13 minutes of action and starting every fixture under Smith.

His solitary goal involvement in Canaries colours also came in the ex-Aston Villa chief's first match at the helm, with Gilmour providing an assist in the 2-1 victory over Southampton.

As the £13.5million-rated Scotsman is clearly a favourite of Smith's, it is unlikely that he will be ousted from the starting line-up.

