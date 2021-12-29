Sheffield Wednesday news: Fresh verdict emerges on Bailey Peacock-Farrell's Owls future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Carlton Palmer reckons that Sheffield Wednesday were always running the risk of Bailey Peacock-Farrell being recalled by his parent club when quizzed about the goalkeeper's Owls future.

The Northern Ireland international is currently on a season-long deal from Burnley, but his future at Hillsborough is currently up in the air.

Peacock-Farrell initially joined for the whole campaign, but the Premier League outfit could potentially recall him next month, which would be a huge blow to Wednesday's promotion hopes.

How has Peacock-Farrell fared at Sheffield Wednesday?

The shotstopper arrived at Hillsborough looking to improve his game-time after making just eight appearances in two seasons at Burnley.

And his minutes on the pitch have increased dramatically, starting 19 League One games for the Owls, who are pushing towards the top-six places. In those 19 outings, he's kept an impressive seven clean sheets.

But the Sheffield Star believe that Sheffield Wednesday are in serious danger of losing him next month, with manager Darren Moore admitting that his future has not yet been decided.

Moore said: "Truth be known, we'll have a chat with them in terms of where we feel he is. We've not had that chat yet, but we will be going to see if there's something they want to continue into the second half of the season."

Palmer said that loaning players is always a risky business, especially when they start performing well, like the 25-year-old has done.

What did Palmer say about Bailey Peacock-Farrell?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "This is the difficulty when you take players on loan, there's always the possibility of the parent club recalling them, but more and more these days, clubs are putting clauses in place.

"If they're young, it's for them to get experience or if they're senior players and they're not playing. It happened to me at Coventry, I was allowed to go out on loan when I wasn't playing, I went to Watford, they were top of the league, I was playing well and Coventry were losing and they recalled me, this is the problem."

Do Sheffield Wednesday have other options?

Fortunately for Moore, he does have another experienced goalkeeper in the shape of Joe Wildsmith, who's played 10 times this season and is approaching 100 Wednesday appearances altogether.

Beyond that, Moore does have young keeper Joshua Render, who has been on the bench a couple of times this season but he is yet to taste senior football.

Therefore, Peacock-Farrell returning to Burnley would force the Owls to dip into the market and add another goalkeeper to their squad.

